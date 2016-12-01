Dec 1 Sulzer AG :
* To acquire control of Rotec's gas turbine service business
* Through this transaction, Sulzer becomes a sizable player
in the russian gas turbine service market with revenues of about
40 million Swiss francs ($39.42 million)
* Rotec GT will be combined with Sulzer Russia's service
activities
* Rotec GT, headquartered in Moscow and majority-controlled
by renova, is mainly active in the Russian market
* It achieved 2015 revenues of about 35 million Swiss francs
and an EBITDA margin of slightly above 20 pct
* Renova will remain an investor with a 49 pct stake in the
combined entity
