Dec 1 Orchestra Premaman SA :

* Reports H1 2016/2017 revenue of 297.4 million euros ($315.8 million)(up +9.9%)

* H1 2016/2017 gross operating income: 20.3 million euros, down 23.7% yoy

* H1 2016/2017 net loss group share 7.7 million euros vs profit of 3.2 million euros a year ago

* 2019 guidance reiterated

* First-half highlights included a cold, rainy spring in Europe, which adversely impacted sales, coupled with strikes in France

* First-half highlights included a heat wave that plagued Europe in august

* The decrease in the gross margin is explained by in large part, the appreciation of the dollar for the textile business

* For fiscal year 2016/2017, in line with this outlook, the current goi target is approximately 8 pct of revenue, on the back of H1 performances Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9419 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)