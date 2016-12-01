UPDATE 1-Alliance Trust to buy back shares owned by US activist fund Elliott
* Shares up 0.4 pct on Friday by 0805 GMT (Adds Elliott statement, shares)
Nov 30 Facebook Inc
* Sheryl Sandberg donated 880,000 shares of her class A common stock to Sheryl Sandberg & Dave Goldberg Family Fund - SEC filing
* Facebook - COO Sandberg sold 109,000 shares of class A common stock at prices between $119.88/share to $121.67/share on Monday in open market transactions Source: bit.ly/2gIf3yW Further company coverage:
* Shares up 0.4 pct on Friday by 0805 GMT (Adds Elliott statement, shares)
LONDON, Jan 27 BT boss Gavin Patterson said an Italian accounting scandal that has convulsed the telecoms group was now under control as he sought to reassure investors who were, he added, rightly angry at one of Britain's biggest companies.
Jan 27 Britain's FTSE 100 futures were up 0.3 percent ahead of the cash market open on Friday.