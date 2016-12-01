UPDATE 3-Toshiba to sell part of chip business, first step in offsetting huge charge
* Toshiba approves plans to split off chip business by end-March
(Refiles to replace source text link with revised press release sent by the company)
Dec 1 Lupin Ltd :
* Says Lupin and Eli Lilly expand partnership in India
* Lilly will continue to sell Lispro under the brand name Humalog through its existing channels
* Says Eglucent will be available in the Indian market in both the cartridge and disposable pen form Source text: bit.ly/2fI41d5 Further company coverage:
* Toshiba approves plans to split off chip business by end-March
* As of December 31, 2016, cash and cash equivalents were 45.6 million euros ($48.1 million)
ZURICH, Jan 27 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.2 percent firmer at 8,420 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .