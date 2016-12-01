(Refiles to replace source text link with revised press release sent by the company)

Dec 1 Lupin Ltd :

* Says Lupin and Eli Lilly expand partnership in India

* Lilly will continue to sell Lispro under the brand name Humalog through its existing channels

* Says Eglucent will be available in the Indian market in both the cartridge and disposable pen form