UPDATE 2-Thyssenkrupp CEO says won't be pressured to rush change
* Q1 will be in line with guidance (Releads with CEO's case for keeping group intact)
Dec 1 Gurit Holding AG said Thursday
* Acquires BASF's pet business
* Acquired BASF's pet structural foam business for an undisclosed purchase price
* Transaction comprises BASF's pet operations in Italy, including its staff, operating assets and product IP in form of an asset deal
* BASF pet business generated a low single digit million Swiss francs turnover in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)
* Q1 will be in line with guidance (Releads with CEO's case for keeping group intact)
* Shares up 0.4 pct on Friday by 0805 GMT (Adds Elliott statement, shares)
LONDON, Jan 27 BT boss Gavin Patterson said an Italian accounting scandal that has convulsed the telecoms group was now under control as he sought to reassure investors who were, he added, rightly angry at one of Britain's biggest companies.