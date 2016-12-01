Dec 1 Gurit Holding AG said Thursday

* Acquires BASF's pet business

* Acquired BASF's pet structural foam business for an undisclosed purchase price

* Transaction comprises BASF's pet operations in Italy, including its staff, operating assets and product IP in form of an asset deal

* BASF pet business generated a low single digit million Swiss francs turnover in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)