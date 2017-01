Dec 1 Oxford Biodynamics Plc IPO-OXF.L:

* Placing and proposed admission to trading on AIM

* Placing has raised gross proceeds of approximately 20 mln stg

* Admission to trading on AIM market of London Stock Exchange Plc expected to take place on Dec. 6 2016

* Market capitalisation of company on admission is expected to be 136.0 mln stg