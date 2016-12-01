BRIEF-ShanXi C&Y Pharmaceutical Group expects FY 2016 net profit to increase by 10 to 35 pct
* Says net profit of FY 2016 expected to increase by 10 percent to 35 percent, or to be 25.2 million to 30.9 million yuan
Dec 1 Fresenius Se
* Says will focus on ifrs reporting starting fiscal year 2017
* Says will then no longer provide u.s. Gaap financial information
* Says will focus on ifrs reporting and discontinue u.s. Gaap financial statements
* Says will focus its reporting on financial statements in accordance with international financial reporting standards (ifrs) in euro currency starting with the 2017 fiscal year on january 1, 2017
* Says discontinuation of u.s. Gaap reporting will not affect the sponsored level 2 american depositary receipt (adr) program of fresenius medical care ag & co. Kgaa in the united states Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Frankfurt newsroom)
Jan 27 Guangzhou Boji Medical & Biotechnological Co Ltd :
* Says 1,000 units of its 1st series options were exercised to 100,000 shares of its common stock on Jan. 26 and Jan. 27, comprised of 50,000 shares at exercise price 4,077 yen and 50,000 shares at exercise price 4,059 yen