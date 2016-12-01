Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Dec 1 Intralot Integrated Lottery Systems & Services SA :
* Q3 turnover 320.6 million euros ($340.03 million) versus 276.0 million euros year ago
* Q3 net loss 7.1 million euros versus loss 8.7 million euros year ago
* Q3 EBITDA 35.0 million euros versus 40.9 million euros year ago Source text: bit.ly/2gIPb5K Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9429 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)