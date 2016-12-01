Dec 1 S.Africa's Competition Tribunal:

* Stellar Capital will acquire 60 pct of issued share capital of Prescient Holdings, approved merger subject to conditions

* Approved, with conditions, the merger between Imperial Holdings and Interstate

* Approved the merger of EOH Mthombo, wholly controlled by JSE-listed EOH Holdings, and Mars Holding