Dec 1 WISeKey International Holding AG :

* Signs letter of intent to acquire QuoVadis consolidating certification authority power for eidas and iot

* Objective of signing of a binding transaction agreement by mid-February 2017 and closing in Q1 2017

* For FY2016, quovadis expects $17 million of revenues and $3.5 million of EBITDA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)