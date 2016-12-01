Dec 1 Elekta AB :

* q2 ebita* sek 391 m (451) before items affecting comparability of sek -117 m (-18) and bad debt losses sek -23 m (-7)

* gross order intake amounted to sek 3,383 m (3,398)

* Reuters poll: elekta q2 order intake was seen at 3,479 million sek, adjusted ebita at 450 million

* says global market for radiation therapy is in essence stable, although we continue to see quarterly fluctuations

* says measures for improvement in region north and south america are slowly yielding results

* says in north and south america gross orders returned to growth in q2 mainly driven by strong performance in our latin american operations

* ceo says my confidence in potential of our mr-linac is reinforced

* says change of supply chain process to produce-to-order is now completed and had a negative one-off effect on net sales of sek 650 m for h1

* says demand in south america is growing, however, weak economic conditions throughout the region have slowed investments in new equipment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)