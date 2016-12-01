BRIEF-ShanXi C&Y Pharmaceutical Group expects FY 2016 net profit to increase by 10 to 35 pct
* Says net profit of FY 2016 expected to increase by 10 percent to 35 percent, or to be 25.2 million to 30.9 million yuan
Dec 1 Elekta AB :
* q2 ebita* sek 391 m (451) before items affecting comparability of sek -117 m (-18) and bad debt losses sek -23 m (-7)
* gross order intake amounted to sek 3,383 m (3,398)
* Reuters poll: elekta q2 order intake was seen at 3,479 million sek, adjusted ebita at 450 million
* says global market for radiation therapy is in essence stable, although we continue to see quarterly fluctuations
* says measures for improvement in region north and south america are slowly yielding results
* says gross orders returned to growth in q2 mainly driven by strong performance in our latin american operations
* says in north and south america gross orders returned to growth in q2 mainly driven by strong performance in our latin american operations
* ceo says my confidence in potential of our mr-linac is reinforced
* says change of supply chain process to produce-to-order is now completed and had a negative one-off effect on net sales of sek 650 m for h1
* says demand in south america is growing, however, weak economic conditions throughout the region have slowed investments in new equipment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)
Jan 27 Guangzhou Boji Medical & Biotechnological Co Ltd :
* Says 1,000 units of its 1st series options were exercised to 100,000 shares of its common stock on Jan. 26 and Jan. 27, comprised of 50,000 shares at exercise price 4,077 yen and 50,000 shares at exercise price 4,059 yen