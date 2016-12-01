Dec 1 Wendel SE :

* Net asset value as of November 18, 2016: 6,568 million euros ($6.98 billion), or 139.5 euros per share, up 2.3 pct from December 31, 2015

* Consolidated sales of 6,167.5 million euros over nine months, up 9.5 pct overall and up 0.9 pct organically

* Saint-Gobain's sales for the first nine months of 2016 came in at 29,306 million euros, compared to 29,826 million euros in the same period one year earlier.

* Saint-Gobain confirms its action plan priorities for the full year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9410 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)