BRIEF-ShanXi C&Y Pharmaceutical Group expects FY 2016 net profit to increase by 10 to 35 pct
* Says net profit of FY 2016 expected to increase by 10 percent to 35 percent, or to be 25.2 million to 30.9 million yuan
Dec 1 Elekta Ab (Publ)
* Elekta takes orders for two high-field mr linear accelerators Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says net profit of FY 2016 expected to increase by 10 percent to 35 percent, or to be 25.2 million to 30.9 million yuan
Jan 27 Guangzhou Boji Medical & Biotechnological Co Ltd :
* Says 1,000 units of its 1st series options were exercised to 100,000 shares of its common stock on Jan. 26 and Jan. 27, comprised of 50,000 shares at exercise price 4,077 yen and 50,000 shares at exercise price 4,059 yen