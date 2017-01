Dec 1 Castellum AB :

* Says invests 521 million Swedish crowns ($56.6 million) in Örebro and Uppsala

* Started two new constructions, one in Örebro and one in Uppsala

* Investment is estimated to 420 million crowns, of which 45 million crowns refers to value of own land

* New building is estimated to be completed by Q1 2019

