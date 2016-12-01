Dec 1 Steel Strips Wheels Ltd

* Says SSWL registers 22% turnover growth in November led by growth in tractor & cv segment

* Says impact of demonitization seems limited and co expects normalcy to return in Dec 2016

* Says total wheel rim sales for nov 1.2 million versus 1.1 million

* Says co is debottlenecking Jamshedpur plant to take capacity utilization to 110 percent from Dec 2016