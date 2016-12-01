UPDATE 2-Thyssenkrupp CEO says won't be pressured to rush change
* Q1 will be in line with guidance (Releads with CEO's case for keeping group intact)
Dec 1 Serco Group Plc
* Signed contract with barts health nhs trust for provision of soft facilities management services.
* Signed contract has an estimated total contract value to serco of approximately £600m over maximum 10-year term Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By UK Bureau)
* Shares up 0.4 pct on Friday by 0805 GMT (Adds Elliott statement, shares)
LONDON, Jan 27 BT boss Gavin Patterson said an Italian accounting scandal that has convulsed the telecoms group was now under control as he sought to reassure investors who were, he added, rightly angry at one of Britain's biggest companies.