Dec 1 Headlam Group

* Expects to report preliminary results before non-recurring items ahead of current consensus market expectations

* Company has continued to experience no discernible impact on trading following EU referendum in June 2016

* Only August was slightly weaker than expected because of a softer commercial market in the UK

* Price increases appear to have had no adverse impact on residential sector revenue

* Company's intention to keep these price increases in place going forward

* Ten-Month period to 31 Cctober 2016, total revenue was up approximately 5.2% against same period in prior year

* Uk revenue has continued to track above 3.2% growth forecast by AMA Research Ltd for UK market in 2016

* UK like-for-like revenue in the second half of the year to 31 October 2016 was up approximately 4.8

* Trading during November 2016 has maintained this trend