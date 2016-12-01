Dec 1 UK's FCA (Financial Conduct Authority):
* Publishes new data on savings interest rates and announces
new rules coming into effect
* New rules means that firms will have to provide
easy-to-understand key information in an upfront summary box to
help consumers compare savings accounts
* Firms will also have to clearly remind consumers about
changes in interest rates or end of an introductory rate
* In addition, firms will be required to provide a quicker
and easier switching process
* Will now evaluate effectiveness of this remedy and
consider whether to introduce this disclosure, or other remedies
into handbook rules
Source text for Eikon:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)