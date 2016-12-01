Dec 1 Grupo Ezentis SA :

* Says that through its units, Ezentis Energia SPA (Chile) and Ezentis Internacional SLU, it has acquired a 100 percent of Chile's Tecnet SA for about 9.0 million euros ($9.6 million)

* Tecnet provides specialized services to support the operation of electric distribution companies in Chile Source text for Eikon:

