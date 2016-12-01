Dec 1 Netdragon Websoft Holdings Ltd :

* Qtrly loss for period attributable to owners of company rmb65.4 million versus loss rmb26.5 million

* Qtrly revenue rmb 694.5 million versus rmb 259.4 million

* looking forward, co plans to expand its education business to emerging markets including india and middle east

* Do not recommend payment of an interim dividend for three months ended 30 september 2016

* Confident to see strong revenue contribution from eudemons online for rest of the year Source text (bit.ly/2gLnl6I) Further company coverage: