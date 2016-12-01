MOVES-Insurer Lancashire appoints chief for Cathedral Underwriting
Jan 27 Property and casualty insurer Lancashire Holdings Ltd said it had appointed Andrew McKee as chief of its Cathedral Underwriting business with effect from June 26.
Dec 1 Capitaland Limited :
* S$650 mln 2.80 Per Cent. Convertible Bonds Due 2025 - payment of interest
* "upcoming interest payment on bonds will be made on 8 december 2016" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 27 Property and casualty insurer Lancashire Holdings Ltd said it had appointed Andrew McKee as chief of its Cathedral Underwriting business with effect from June 26.
TOKYO, Jan 27 Toshiba Corp is currently looking to sell less than 20 percent of its memory chip business as it looks to raise capital to offset an upcoming multi-billion dollar charge, but may eventually list it, executives said on Friday.
* Shares up 0.4 pct on Friday by 0805 GMT (Adds Elliott statement, shares)