Dec 1 United Bank Of India

* United Bank of India says designated Ramesh Kumar Kapoor as CFO Source text: [United Bank of India has informed the Exchange that the Board of Directors of the Bank has designated Sri. Naresh Kumar Kapoor, General Manager, as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the Bank w.e.f. December 5, 2016, in place of Sri. Sanjay Kumar, General Manager] Further company coverage: