Japan's SMFG posts smaller 9-month profit, low interest rates drag
TOKYO, Jan 27 Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (SMFG) on Friday reported a 13 percent drop in net profit for the nine months ended December, hurt by low interest rates.
Dec 1 Singapore Exchange Ltd
* FTSE Russell announces that there will be no changes to constituents of Straits Times Index, following December quarterly review
* Next review will take place on 2 March 2017
* Companies on reserve list will replace any constituents that become ineligible as a result of corporate actions, before next review
* FTSE partnered with Singapore Press and the Singapore Exchange (SGX) to jointly calculate the Singapore stock market's main benchmark Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )
TOKYO, Jan 27 Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (SMFG) on Friday reported a 13 percent drop in net profit for the nine months ended December, hurt by low interest rates.
* Arvind SmartSpaces Ltd - dec quarter net loss 10.3 million rupees versus loss 5.7 million rupees year ago
Jan 27 Expectations of more protectionist policies from the new U.S. administration of Donald Trump are likely to hurt Asian countries with more export exposure to the United States.