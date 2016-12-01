Dec 1 Games Workshop Group Plc :

* Sales, profits in 6 months to Nov.27 2016 significantly ahead of those in first half of prior year, ahead of board's expectations

* Estimates indicate an operating profit of c.13 mln stg for period

* Sales and profits have further benefitted from favourable impact of a weaker pound

* Royalty income is also expected to be ahead of prior year