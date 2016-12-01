Dec 1 TravelCenters Of America Llc -

* TravelCenters of America says on Nov 30, co filed a complaint against Comdata Inc and FleetCor Technologies in court of chancery of state of Delaware

* Says complaint related to Comdata's notice of a purported termination of co's merchant agreement with Comdata