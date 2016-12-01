PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Jan 27
Jan 27 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Dec 1 (Reuters) -
* Citic and Carlyle team take pole position for Mcdonald's China - FT, citing sources
* Team led by Chinese conglomerate Citic Group Corp and U.S.-based private equity house Carlyle has emerged as final global group seeking to buy Mcdonald's China franchise - FT citing sources
* Mcdonald's China franchise deal could fetch between $2billion-$3billion - FT citing sources
* TPG Capital and Bain Capital have dropped out of the process of bidding for Mcdonald's China franchise - FT, citing sources
Source : on.ft.com/2fImVAv
Jan 27 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 26 Digital Bridge Holdings LLC, a firm that invests in data centers, has agreed to acquire Vantage Data Centers Management Co LLC from buyout firm Silver Lake Partners for well over $1 billion, including debt, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
* Alignvest Acquisition Corporation obtains final order of qualifying for transaction with Trilogy International Partners LLC