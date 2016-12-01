Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Dec 1 CeoTronics AG :
* H1 sales of approximately 10.2 million euros ($10.84 million) (+ 20.7 percent), order intake about 11.6 million euros (+ 48.9 percent)
* Preliminary results after 6 months of 2016/2017 support assumptions that CeoTronics can significantly increase sales compared to previous year and generate positive result Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9413 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)