UPDATE 3-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 27
Jan 27 Britain's FTSE 100 futures were up 0.3 percent ahead of the cash market open on Friday.
Dec 1 Focus Media:
* Wong hong gay patrick jonathan has resigned as chairman of board
* An xilei has been appointed as an executive director, as well as chairman of board
* Wong would remain as an executive director and chief executive officer of company Source text for Eikon: [bit.ly/2fUQRrN] Further company coverage:
Jan 27 Britain's FTSE 100 futures were up 0.3 percent ahead of the cash market open on Friday.
LONDON, Jan 27 Nordic telecom operator Telia Company said on Friday it would probably sell its Eurasian assets this year, as it posted core fourth-quarter earnings almost in line with expectations.
* Appointment of ng chin wah as CFO with take effect on 1 March 2017 Source text (http://bit.ly/2jaLZ53) Further company coverage: