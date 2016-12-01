Japan's SMFG posts smaller 9-month profit, low interest rates drag
TOKYO, Jan 27 Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (SMFG) on Friday reported a 13 percent drop in net profit for the nine months ended December, hurt by low interest rates.
Dec 1 Isr Capital Ltd
* Note recent media reports which inaccurately associate ISR Capital Limited with three individuals charged for various offences
* Inaccurate media reports imply that ISR Capital Limited is somehow involved in so-called "penny stock" saga
* Trading in company's shares have been suspended since 27 November 2016
* Implied "links" of ISR Capital Limited to investigations may have contributed to volatility in company's stock price in recent days
* There is no direct or indirect link of ISR Capital Limited, its directors and officers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )
TOKYO, Jan 27 Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (SMFG) on Friday reported a 13 percent drop in net profit for the nine months ended December, hurt by low interest rates.
* Arvind SmartSpaces Ltd - dec quarter net loss 10.3 million rupees versus loss 5.7 million rupees year ago
Jan 27 Expectations of more protectionist policies from the new U.S. administration of Donald Trump are likely to hurt Asian countries with more export exposure to the United States.