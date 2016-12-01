Dec 1 Engie SA

* Engie and AES subsidiary agree binding joint marketing agreement for liquefied natural gas (LNG) in the Caribbean.

* ENGIE and AES Andres will jointly market 0.7 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) of LNG.

* Agreement effective immediately for a period of up to 12 years.