Dec 1 Swiber Holdings Limited

* Singapore high court also ordered that validity of orders placing companies in judicial management shall be extended to remain in force for a further 180 days

* Court granted an extension of time until 23 march 2017 for judicial managers to, inter alia, send to creditors a statement of proposals

* Judicial managers will also be making arrangements to convene an informal creditors' meeting in january 2017

* Refers to orders of Singapore High Court dated 6 october 2016 placing company and Swiber Offshore Construction Pte Ltd into judicial management

* Orders placing companies in judicial management shall be extended to remain in force for a further 180 days from 4 april 2017, until 1 october 2017