BRIEF-Peabody energy receives approval to seek creditor votes on reorganization plan - u.s. Judge
* Receives approval to seek creditor votes on reorganization plan - u.s. Judge Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 1 Swiber Holdings Limited
* Singapore high court also ordered that validity of orders placing companies in judicial management shall be extended to remain in force for a further 180 days
* Court granted an extension of time until 23 march 2017 for judicial managers to, inter alia, send to creditors a statement of proposals
* Judicial managers will also be making arrangements to convene an informal creditors' meeting in january 2017
* Refers to orders of Singapore High Court dated 6 october 2016 placing company and Swiber Offshore Construction Pte Ltd into judicial management
* Orders placing companies in judicial management shall be extended to remain in force for a further 180 days from 4 april 2017, until 1 october 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Receives approval to seek creditor votes on reorganization plan - u.s. Judge Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, Jan 26 A court in the Netherlands on Thursday postponed until Feb. 2 a decision on whether to enforce bankruptcy proceedings against two subsidiaries of phone carrier Oi SA, which is under creditor protection in Brazil, the company confirmed on Thursday in a securities filing.
* On Jan 26, Co reached an agreement in principle with Silo Energy LLC - SEC filing