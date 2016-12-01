UPDATE 3-Toshiba to sell part of chip business, first step in offsetting huge charge
* Toshiba approves plans to split off chip business by end-March
Dec 1 Kura Oncology Inc:
* Kura Oncology -presented preclinical data highlighting identification, characterization of ko-947, its development candidate targeting erk1/2 kinases
* Kura Oncology - anticipate nominating development candidate for menin-MLL program by 2016 end, initiating phase 1 clinical trial for ko-947 in h1 2017
* Kura Oncology - results from screening large panel of pdx models show that ko-947 induces tumor regressions in braf or ras mutated tumor models
* Kura Oncology - data suggest drug properties of ko-947 may allow Kura to maximize therapeutic window with flexible administration routes and schedules Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Toshiba approves plans to split off chip business by end-March
* As of December 31, 2016, cash and cash equivalents were 45.6 million euros ($48.1 million)
ZURICH, Jan 27 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.2 percent firmer at 8,420 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .