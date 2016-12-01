MOVES-Insurer Lancashire appoints chief for Cathedral Underwriting
Jan 27 Property and casualty insurer Lancashire Holdings Ltd said it had appointed Andrew McKee as chief of its Cathedral Underwriting business with effect from June 26.
Dec 1 Ammb Holdings Bhd
* Dato' Seri Ahmad Johan Bin Mohammad Raslan redesignated as non executive director from executive director Source text: (bit.ly/2gY4urK) Further company coverage:
Jan 27 Property and casualty insurer Lancashire Holdings Ltd said it had appointed Andrew McKee as chief of its Cathedral Underwriting business with effect from June 26.
TOKYO, Jan 27 Toshiba Corp is currently looking to sell less than 20 percent of its memory chip business as it looks to raise capital to offset an upcoming multi-billion dollar charge, but may eventually list it, executives said on Friday.
* Shares up 0.4 pct on Friday by 0805 GMT (Adds Elliott statement, shares)