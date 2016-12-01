BRIEF-BT says shareholders have right to be unhappy, but situation under control
* Ceo says shareholders have right to be unhappy, but situation under control
Dec 1 Deutsche Boerse AG :
* NAGA GROUP and Deutsche Boerse set up joint venture Switex Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Ceo says shareholders have right to be unhappy, but situation under control
LONDON, Jan 27 Britain's biggest supermarket Tesco has agreed to buy Booker, the country's largest cash and carry wholesale supplier, for about 3.7 billion pounds ($4.64 billion), cementing its dominant position in the UK.
LONDON, Jan 27 Alliance Trust will buy back the 19.75 percent of its shares owned by U.S. activist investor Elliott Management, the Scottish asset manager said on Friday, following pressure from Elliott to improve the fund's performance.