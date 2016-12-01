BRIEF-BT says shareholders have right to be unhappy, but situation under control
* Ceo says shareholders have right to be unhappy, but situation under control
Dec 1 Culturecom Hold-resignation Of Chief Executive Officer
* Lai Tak Kwong, Andrew has resigned from position of chief executive officer
* Lai will remain as an executive director of company. Source text: (bit.ly/2gLzatG) Further company coverage:
* Ceo says shareholders have right to be unhappy, but situation under control
Jan 27 Britain's FTSE 100 futures were up 0.3 percent ahead of the cash market open on Friday.
LONDON, Jan 27 Nordic telecom operator Telia Company said on Friday it would probably sell its Eurasian assets this year, as it posted core fourth-quarter earnings almost in line with expectations.