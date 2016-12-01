Dec 1 Epicentre Holdings Limited

* Co has on 1 december 2016 entered into a memorandum of understanding ("mou") with Jonathan Lim Zheng Jie, Chan Lai Choo and Lim Ze Tian

* Target group is principally engaged in business of hair removal and skin rejuvenation salon for men and women in Singapore

* Parties agreed to negotiate for 2 months from date of MOU for potential cooperation, joint venture or acquisition with respect to japan ipl and all its units