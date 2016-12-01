Dec 1 Public Disclosure Platform (KAP):

* Oger Telekom to sell 27.1 million D class shares in Turk Telekom

* Oger Telekom stake in Turk Telekom will drop to 0 percent after the sale

* Oger Telekom says the transaction will not effect Ojer Telekomunikasyon shareholding of 55 percent in Turk Telekom

