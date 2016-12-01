Dec 1 Renault India:

* Renault India registers 23% growth in domestic sales; sells 9,604 units in November 2016 Source text - Renault India, one of the fastest growing automotive brands in India, registered sales growth of 23% in the month of November. The company sold total 9,604 units in November 2016 as against 7,819 units in the corresponding month last year. Further company coverage: