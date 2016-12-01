Dec 1 Glencore Plc :

* Announces $1,000,000,000 tender offer

* Glencore Funding Llc invited holders to tender some or all of their notes for purchase by company for cash of up to $1.00 billion

* All holders of notes accepted for purchase will receive accrued and unpaid interest from last interest payment date up to applicable payment date.