Japan's SMFG posts smaller 9-month profit, low interest rates drag
TOKYO, Jan 27 Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (SMFG) on Friday reported a 13 percent drop in net profit for the nine months ended December, hurt by low interest rates.
Dec 1 North Mining Shares Co Ltd
* Entered into letter of intent with potential vendors in relation to possible acquisition
* Potential vendors are Li Sheng Li and Ma Wei Min; target company' is Wealth Pioneer Group Limited Source text: (bit.ly/2gYiBh2) Further company coverage:
* Arvind SmartSpaces Ltd - dec quarter net loss 10.3 million rupees versus loss 5.7 million rupees year ago
Jan 27 Expectations of more protectionist policies from the new U.S. administration of Donald Trump are likely to hurt Asian countries with more export exposure to the United States.