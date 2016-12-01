Dec 1 Glencore Plc :

* Restart of idled capacity remains dependent on market conditions

* Significant reductions in 2016 copper and zinc cost structures expected to be sustained into 2017

* Curtailed capacity to be returned at right time/price, at minimal cost; potential volume increase of c.40 pct in zinc and c.30 pct in copper

* By end of December, coal hedges will be down to around 11million tonnes

* 90Kt net increase in 2017 production guidance mainly reflects higher grades at Antamina