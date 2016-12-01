UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 1 Tata Motors Ltd :
* Tata Motors sales flat at 38,900 in November 2016
* Says November domestic sales of commercial and passenger vehicles of 33274 units , down 6 percent
* Says November passenger vehicle sales of 12,736 units , up 22 percent
* Says November domestic commercial vehicle sales of 20,538, down 17 percent
* Says company's sales from exports was at 5,626 units in November 2016, a growth of 57% compared November 2015
* Says long haul cargo operators were severely affected by cash crunch and deferring purchases in Nov 2016
* Says "the impact of demonetization was felt across all segments."
Source text: bit.ly/2gJIvnY Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources