Dec 1 Hemfosa :

* Acquires property portfolio of 11 properties in Sweden at value of 875 million Swedish crowns ($95.03 million)

* About 60 percent of rental value is derived from publicly funded tenants, of which largest tenant is Kunskapsskolan

* Average lease is 3.2 years and economic leasing rate is 85 percent

* Total rental value is about 92 million crowns, of which properties in Stockholm account for about half of this amount