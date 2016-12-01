Japan's SMFG posts smaller 9-month profit, low interest rates drag
TOKYO, Jan 27 Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (SMFG) on Friday reported a 13 percent drop in net profit for the nine months ended December, hurt by low interest rates.
Dec 1 Hemfosa :
* Acquires property portfolio of 11 properties in Sweden at value of 875 million Swedish crowns ($95.03 million)
* About 60 percent of rental value is derived from publicly funded tenants, of which largest tenant is Kunskapsskolan
* Average lease is 3.2 years and economic leasing rate is 85 percent
* Total rental value is about 92 million crowns, of which properties in Stockholm account for about half of this amount Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 9.2079 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Arvind SmartSpaces Ltd - dec quarter net loss 10.3 million rupees versus loss 5.7 million rupees year ago
Jan 27 Expectations of more protectionist policies from the new U.S. administration of Donald Trump are likely to hurt Asian countries with more export exposure to the United States.