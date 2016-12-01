Dec 1 Vilniaus Degtine AB :

* From December 02, 2016, a mandatory tender offer to buy AB "Vilniaus Degtin" shares (ISIN code LT0000112450) is launched

* Closing date for execution of tender offer is December 15, 2016

* Price per share is 0.432 euros ($0.4591). Maximum number of shares to buy is 683,403, and minimum number of shares to buy is 1. Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9409 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)