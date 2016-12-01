BRIEF-Poxel Q4 cash and cash equivalents at 45.6 million euros
* As of December 31, 2016, cash and cash equivalents were 45.6 million euros ($48.1 million)
Dec 1 Alterra Power Corp :
* Alterra Power-co's unit HS Orka hf got positive results from arbitration regarding validity of power purchase agreement with Norurál Helguvík ehf
* Alterra Power Corp - arbitration panel determined that power purchase agreement has lapsed due to certain circumstances, and therefore is at an end
* Alterra Power Corp - panel determined that ending of contract was not due to any fault on part of HS Orka
* Alterra Power Corp - panel determined that all counterclaims advanced by norurál in arbitration have been denied Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ZURICH, Jan 27 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.2 percent firmer at 8,420 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
SINGAPORE, Jan 27 Asian shares were fractionally lower on Friday in holiday-thinned trade but were on track for a solid advance this week, while oil and the dollar retained gains in the wake of strong U.S. corporate earnings.