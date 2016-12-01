Dec 1 Sau San Tong Holdings Ltd

* Kwan Fei Ying has been appointed as chief executive officer

* Cheung Yuk Shan, Shirley an executive director, chairman of board and chief executive officer, has stepped down from position of chief executive officer

* Cheung Yuk Shan, Shirley will remain as an executive director, chairman of board