PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Jan 27
Jan 27 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Dec 1 PrivateBancorp Inc -
* Glazer Capital LLC issues open letter to shareholders of PrivateBancorp Inc
* Issued open letter to PrivateBancorp shareholders detailing reasons for rejecting proposed acquisition of PrivateBancorp by CIBC
* Glazer Capital says merger with CIBC would prevent PrivateBancorp's shareholders from realizing benefits of recent surge in regional bank valuations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 26 Digital Bridge Holdings LLC, a firm that invests in data centers, has agreed to acquire Vantage Data Centers Management Co LLC from buyout firm Silver Lake Partners for well over $1 billion, including debt, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
* Alignvest Acquisition Corporation obtains final order of qualifying for transaction with Trilogy International Partners LLC