BRIEF-Peabody energy receives approval to seek creditor votes on reorganization plan - u.s. Judge
* Receives approval to seek creditor votes on reorganization plan - u.s. Judge Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 1 Jason Holdings Limited
* Solicitors for anz filed a bankruptcy application against mr sim choon joo, an executive director of company
* Bankruptcy Application Against Director Of The Company
* Bankruptcy application is fixed for hearing on 15 december 2016 in high court of republic of singapore
* Trustee in bankruptcy proposed to be appointed by anz is chan yee hong from nexia ts risk advisory pte ltd.
* On 24 november 2016, bankruptcy application was served on sim choon joo Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Receives approval to seek creditor votes on reorganization plan - u.s. Judge Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, Jan 26 A court in the Netherlands on Thursday postponed until Feb. 2 a decision on whether to enforce bankruptcy proceedings against two subsidiaries of phone carrier Oi SA, which is under creditor protection in Brazil, the company confirmed on Thursday in a securities filing.
* On Jan 26, Co reached an agreement in principle with Silo Energy LLC - SEC filing