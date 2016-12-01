BRIEF-HSH Nordbank sells loan portfolio
* Says confirms loan portfolio sale effect is 1.64 billion eur
Dec 1 Allianz SE
* Says AllianzGI to acquire Sound Harbor Partners
* AllianzGI will acquire Sound Harbor's assets for an undisclosed sum Source text: bit.ly/2gD3JRC Further company coverage:
* Says confirms loan portfolio sale effect is 1.64 billion eur
* Said on Thursday that it deposited at the court in Genoa the appeal against the court's decision of Jan. 18
* Entered into capitalisation and subscription agreement with grand beauty management ltd