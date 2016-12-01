Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Dec 1 Thin Film Electronics ASA :
* Contemplated private placement
* Says has retained ABG Sundal Collier ASA and Arctic Securities AS as Joint-Lead Managers and Joint Bookrunners to advise on and effect an undocumented private placement of up to NOK equivalent of about $60 million, representing about 20% of outstanding shares in company
* Subscription price in private placement will be set at or close to market through an accelerated bookbuilding process
* Private placement will be divided into a tranche 1 consisting of 67,600,000 new shares and a tranche 2 consisting of an equal number of new shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)